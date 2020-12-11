Bring The Umbrella Today!

Today’s one of those days that you don’t want to be caught outside without your umbrella. Our next storm system swings through the area today and brings us an 80% chance of widely scattered to numerous showers and storms! Rain will move from west to east across the area this morning and while it won’t be raining continuously all morning long, rain could be locally heavy at times. Because of the rain, morning temperatures will be starting out in the upper 50s and low 60s and should stay in the low 60s through the morning. Once we get into the afternoon, some sunshine may return near and east of I-35 and temperatures late in the day could warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. The bulk of the rain exits during the afternoon, but an arriving cold front could kick up a few isolated storms near and east of I-35 after 3 PM. If storms were to get going during the afternoon, they could contain gusty winds and very small hail. Severe weather chances are very low and late-afternoon/evening rain chances are only near 30%. Rain should exit the area by 10 PM.

Cooler and drier air will move in behind today’s front and that’ll set up for a gorgeous and seasonable day Saturday! Morning temperatures will be starting out in the low 40s and should warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Another storm system dives into Texas Sunday and will bring us another cold front! Sunday’s front is expected to drop temperatures into the mid-to-upper 50s for highs, bring us 25-30 MPH wind gusts, and also bring some of us rain. A few scattered showers may form during the midday and afternoon hours near and east of I-35. Rain chances are near 40%.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.