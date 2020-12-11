Advertisement

Cooler & Gorgeous Saturday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our sky clears out for the rest of the evening and we will have a mostly clear sky tonight. We have northwest winds will start to relax and low temperatures tonight will be in the mid 40s - that’s a big drop compared to the upper 50s/low 60s we had last night. We continue to see the cooler and drier air sinking in for Saturday. That keeps the clouds away and we expect to see a lot of sunshine tomorrow. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s/low 60s.

Another storm system dives into Texas Sunday and will bring us another cold front! Sunday’s front is expected to drop temperatures into the mid-to-upper 50s for highs, bring us 25-30 MPH wind gusts, and also bring some of us rain. A few scattered showers may form during the midday and afternoon hours near and east of I-35. Rain chances are near 40% and it will be a cold rain since behind the front temperatures will be dropping!

