Deputy shot, suspect killed in Odessa shootout

Authorities are still searching for one other suspect involved
By Jay Hendricks and Matthew Alvarez
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: On scene, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis told CBS7 that the initial pursuit began at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, but didn’t specify exactly where it began.

Deputies tried to stop two people, one of them was wanted for a State Parole Violation Warrant, according to Griffis.

Griffis also reports that his Deputies pursued the suspects throughout southwestern Odessa for a while before they came to a stop in the 1300 block of Wilson.

The suspects then got out and ran from Deputies.

Griffis also says that one of the suspects then pulled out a gun and fired at the pursuing Deputies, hitting one of them.

Authorities then returned fire and killed the suspect, according to Sheriff Griffis.

The Deputy who was hit, still unidentified, was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Sheriff Mike Griffis says that the other suspect who was running is still at-large.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an officer-involved shooting that sent a deputy to the hospital.

Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 the suspect was killed`.

The shooting happened near Ada and Hickory around 7:30 Thursday night as a deputy was chasing another vehicle.

It ended near Ada and Hickory and shots were fired.

The sheriffs tell us one suspect and one deputy was shot.

The deputy was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is stable right now.

No other details have been released at this time, and Sheriff Griffis will be on the scene and will give us updates.

We will be updating this story.

