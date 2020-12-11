Advertisement

Fire breaks out in vacant Central Texas middle school

Firefighters remain at the scene of an early-morning blaze that broke out in vacant Killeen middle school.(KISD photo)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters remain at the scene of an early-morning blaze that broke out in vacant middle school in Killeen.

A Killeen ISD police officer reported the fire at around 3:45 a.m. Friday at the school at 701 Whitlow Dr.

Authorities think the fire may have started in the school’s gymnasium.

The school has been vacant since 2009.

