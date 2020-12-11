Advertisement

Florida woman accused of putting man’s body in trash can, collecting his checks

By WWSB staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The woman accused of dumping a man’s body into a trash can weeks after his death faced a Manatee County Judge.

Michelle Haney made her first appearance in court after her arrest for abuse of a dead human body.

She was arrested Wednesday after the body of Jon Christopher Leonard was found near the trailer park at Windmill Manor in Bradenton.

She was living with Leonard at the time and tells detectives that back in July she found Leonard dead inside the residence.

Instead of calling the sheriff’s office, she stored his body in a closet and is accused of putting his body inside a trash can, sealing it up and taking it to a neighbor’s residence. She told the neighbor, who was unaware of what was inside, that she’d be back to pick it up later.

She admitted to deputies that she did this in order to continuing using his social security benefits after he died.

The judge set a bond of $50,000 for Haney. Haney’s attorney’s asked for supervised release, but the court referenced a criminal past and failure to appear. The autopsy on Leonard has not been concluded at this time.

“The court finds monetary bond is appropriate based upon the nature of the charge, based upon the manner in which the crime was committed and the deception involved in delivering the dead body in a trash can and left it for a significant period of time at a neighbors,” said Judge Frederick Mercurio.

Fraud charges could be pending.

