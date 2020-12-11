Advertisement

Four more McLennan County residents die of COVID-19

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of four more McLennan County residents.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – COVID-19 has claimed the lives of four more McLennan County residents, two 45-year-old women, a 65-year-old man and a 77-year-old man.

The deaths increased the virus’ toll to 233, according to local data.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 137 new confirmed cases of the virus Friday, 15 from ongoing surge testing, raising the county’s total to 16,127.

Of the total, 1,002 cases were active Friday, 14,892 patients have recovered and 99 patients were hospitalized, 13 of them on ventilators.

