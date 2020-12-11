If courts don’t reopen soon, it could take years to clear case backlog, local DA says

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - If courts don’t reopen soon, it could take years to clear dockets of backlogged cases, Coryell County District Attorney Dustin Boyd says.

“If we can’t get back to full speed by springtime, the result could be that my office can’t catch up with cases for years,” Boyd said.

Boyd said he’s currently is in the process of building a proposal to present to county commissioners that asks for two additional prosecutors, which would mean a significant increase is his budget.

“The truth is, if we can’t do this, it could be 2026 or later before we can catch up, maybe as late as 2030.”

Boyd’s office has just a few prosecutors, unlike in Waco where the district attorney’s office employs 30 assistants.

“I don’t anticipate us having a long-lasting problem,” said Tom Needham, executive assistant for McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson.

“There will be some backup, I’m sure, but with the staff we have when the courts get open again, we’ll have them busy a lot.”

Boyd is able to move some cases with pleas, but only about half what he normally would.

“We’re pleading about 45 cases a month compared to more than 90 in a normal month,” he said.

The county’s two district courts opened for juries for a short time in October, but the window quickly closed.

“We took eight cases to trial in those four weeks before the courts closed again,” Boyd said.

Bell County is much like McLennan in that the district attorney’s office is much larger, but in smaller Central Texas counties including Bosque, Hill, Falls among others, court time after the ban is lifted will come at a steep price.

“We’ll just have to continue to screen our cases and keep going with what we can and hopefully we’ll be able to catch up some time,” Boyd said.

