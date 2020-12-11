Advertisement

Know these two?

Investigators are trying to identify two women caught on camera in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries in a local subdivision.(Bell County Sheriff's Dept. photos)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators are trying to identify two women caught on camera in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries in a Bell County subdivision.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Friday asked for the public’s help in identifying the two, who are wanted in connection with vehicle burglaries in the Shiloh Terrace Subdivision.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s department at (254) 933-5400.

