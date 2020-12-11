Know these two?

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators are trying to identify two women caught on camera in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries in a Bell County subdivision.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Friday asked for the public’s help in identifying the two, who are wanted in connection with vehicle burglaries in the Shiloh Terrace Subdivision.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s department at (254) 933-5400.

