Advertisement

Local health officials prepare for vaccine rollout, but will residents get vaccinated?

Local health officials are preparing for the phased rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, but the...
Local health officials are preparing for the phased rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, but the pressing question is whether residents will get vaccinated. (File)(KFYR)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – With an advisory panel’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Thursday and the likely shipment of the first doses of a vaccine soon to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence Hospital, the Waco-McLennan County Health District is preparing for the phased rollout of vaccines throughout the county.

“We don’t know when we are going to get them in mass numbers, but we are ready,” health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said Thursday.

“Our main goal right now is that we are trying to make the vaccine as easy as possible for people to get,” she said.

Each hospital is scheduled to receive 995 doses of the vaccine.

“The initial doses will be used on frontline hospital staff and at-risk groups,” Craine said.

Plans are being made to distribute later shipments much as flu vaccines are.

“There are already 48 different providers in the county that have registered with the state,” she said.

With plans being made, the question now becomes will people take the drug?

Some say yes.

“I feel strongly that if science says we are safe then yes I will definitely be taking it,” Will Brewer said Thursday.

Other aren’t so sure.

“I am not a huge vaccine fan in the first place and definitely since they rushed it I wouldn’t feel comfortable taking it,” Hope Glueck said.

However, local health officials emphasized in Wednesday’s weekly McLennan County COVID-19 press conference that the vaccine is backed by science.

“COVID-19 is more of a risk to your health than any small risk of getting the vaccine,” Dr. Ben Wilson with the Waco Family Health Center said.

“There have been phase three trials with tens of thousands of people enrolled in these studies to show that it is safe,” he says.

“No, it’s not that this or anything else is 100% safe.”

“We know that crossing the street carries risk but the risk of COVID-19 is much more serious,” he said.

A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that only about half of Americans say they’re ready to roll up their sleeves for the vaccination.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved

Most Read

Erin Lewie turned herself in at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Falls County Jail.
Central Texas school nurse charged with improper relationship
At least one suspect was in custody late Thursday morning.
Two teenagers arrested after leading local officers on high-speed chase
An Amtrak train hit an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon at a crossing on State Highway 317.
Video shows Amtrak train as it hits 18-wheeler at local crossing
File Photo
Texas lawmaker plans to file bill calling for referendum on secession from US
Jerry W. Baker remains in the Bell County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $2 million.
Central Texas man indicted for capital murder in deaths of woman, adult son

Latest News

One Central Texas man says his daughter, though never testing positive for COVID-19, has been...
Frequent quarantines put strain on one local family
The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11
Students won’t return to campus until Jan. 5, after the Christmas holiday. (File)
On-campus instruction suspended at more local schools
A pharmacist labels syringes in a clean room where doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be handled,...
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine