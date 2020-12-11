Patrick Mahomes designs shoes inspired by his hometown

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Patrick Mahomes, Texas native, partnered with Adidas to design shoes inspired by his hometown.

The maroon, Adidas ultra boost shoes share the colors of Whitehouse, Texas school district, where Mahomes and his fiancé grew up.

“It’s my hometown Whitehouse Wildcat colors of our own type of Ultraboost, and I’ve already gotten a pair, and I mean they’re sweet, they’re comfortable, you can go out there and look cool,” Mahomes said.

While, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback says its not technically his signature shoe he plans to work with Adidas in the future to design his own type of shoe.

“We’ll keep working with Adidas and keep seeing how much they’ll let me put my imprint on different things and hopefully soon enough we’ll have that whole thing going.”

According to Tyler Morning Telegraph, The shoes — Ultra Boost Mid PE — went on sale Dec. 9 at adidas.com and select retailers for $180.

