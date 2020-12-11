Supreme Court rejects Texas suit challenging Biden victory

HOUSTON (AP) - The Supreme Court Friday rejected a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.

The court’s order Friday was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome.

The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.

The Electoral College meets Monday to formally elect Biden as the next president.

Paxton sued four presidential battleground states, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, alleging they “exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election.”

In the suit, Paxton claimed the four states “flooded their people with unlawful ballot applications and ballots while ignoring statutory requirements as to how they were received, evaluated and counted.”

“The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution. By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections,” he said.

Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden, a move that would swing the election to President Donald Trump.

More than half of the Republicans in the U.S. House including Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana backed Paxton’s lawsuit.

Seventeen Republican attorneys general also joined in urging the high court to throw out millions of votes in the four states.

