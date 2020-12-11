Texas woman accused of killing expectant mother, removing baby from womb indicted

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) - A woman accused of killing a pregnant mom and removing the baby from the victim’s womb has been named in a capital murder indictment.

Taylor Parker, 27, was indicted Thursday by a Bowie County grand jury on charges of capital murder and kidnapping.

She’s accused of killing Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock, 21, and her unborn daughter.

Parker allegedly admitted to an investigator with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to having an “altercation” with Hancock.

Parker is held in the Bowie County jail in downtown Texarkana.

Her bonds total $5 million.

