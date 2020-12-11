Advertisement

Texas woman accused of killing expectant mother, removing baby from womb indicted

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker. Oklahoma authorities said Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, that Parker, arrested on suspicion of killing a pregnant Texas woman and removing the baby from the victim's womb, has waived extradition. (Idabel Jail via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) - A woman accused of killing a pregnant mom and removing the baby from the victim’s womb has been named in a capital murder indictment.

Taylor Parker, 27, was indicted Thursday by a Bowie County grand jury on charges of capital murder and kidnapping.

She’s accused of killing Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock, 21, and her unborn daughter.

Parker allegedly admitted to an investigator with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to having an “altercation” with Hancock.

Parker is held in the Bowie County jail in downtown Texarkana.

Her bonds total $5 million.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one suspect was in custody late Thursday morning.
Two teenagers arrested after leading local officers on high-speed chase
Christopher Andre Vialva, 40, was executed Thursday evening at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre,...
One of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife executed
A KWTX Skycam view of the smoke over Waco.
Smoke drifting over the area is from fires burning in rural Central Texas
Erin Lewie turned herself in at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Falls County Jail.
Central Texas school nurse charged with improper relationship
Investigators released surveillance photos from the incident Thursday afternoon.
Woman caught in crossfire as men exchange gunfire near local mall

Latest News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could approve the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use as...
Vaccination against COVID-19 at Texas long-term care facilities could begin in late December
Amy Jones holds a portrait of Dr. Juan Fitz at their home in Wolfforth on Dec. 1, 2020.
9 months on pandemic’s frontlines crush Texas healthcare workers’ spirits, kills their colleagues
Christopher Ausgo Thomas, 26, was jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond Friday.
Bond set at $100,000 for suspect in theft of car with 2 children inside
Amid these tough times, Marines and volunteers in Central Texas are facing unprecedented...
Marines have a mission: gathering Toys for Tots gifts, donations in tough economic times