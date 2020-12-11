Advertisement

Vaccination against COVID-19 at Texas long-term care facilities could begin in late December

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could approve the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use as...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could approve the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use as early as Saturday after a panel of experts endorsed widespread use. Once approved, federal officials will allocate the first 6.4 million doses of the vaccine to states based on population and vaccination could begin within days for health care workers and people in nursing homes. (File)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas will participate in the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program to vaccinate residents and staff of long-term care facilities against COVID-19 beginning on Dec. 28, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

The free program sends staff and Pfizer vaccines from partnering Walgreens and CVS stores to participating facilities to vaccinate residents and staff who volunteer to receive the vaccine.

The first vaccines will be provided to pharmacies during the week of Dec. 21 and the program begins on Dec. 28, Abbott said.

“The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program will help the State of Texas facilitate safe vaccinations among some of our most vulnerable populations, and it will help us protect residents and staff of long-term care facilities from COVID-19,” Abbott said.

More than 1,200 nursing facilities and more than 2,000 other long-term care facilities have already signed up for the program, Abbott said.

Long-term care facilities not already enrolled in the program may sign up with the Texas Department of State Health Services Immunization Program.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could approve the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use as early as Friday night or Saturday after a panel of experts endorsed widespread use.

Once approved, federal officials will allocate the first 6.4 million doses of the vaccine to states based on population and vaccination could begin within days for health care workers and people in nursing homes.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one suspect was in custody late Thursday morning.
Two teenagers arrested after leading local officers on high-speed chase
Christopher Andre Vialva, 40, was executed Thursday evening at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre,...
One of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife executed
A KWTX Skycam view of the smoke over Waco.
Smoke drifting over the area is from fires burning in rural Central Texas
Erin Lewie turned herself in at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Falls County Jail.
Central Texas school nurse charged with improper relationship
Investigators released surveillance photos from the incident Thursday afternoon.
Woman caught in crossfire as men exchange gunfire near local mall

Latest News

Amy Jones holds a portrait of Dr. Juan Fitz at their home in Wolfforth on Dec. 1, 2020.
9 months on pandemic’s frontlines crush Texas healthcare workers’ spirits, kills their colleagues
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a Kashmiri man to test for COVID-19 in Srinagar,...
The Latest: FDA head expects vaccine emergency use soon
Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable,...
Some dogs can detect COVID-19 in sweat, study says
The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11