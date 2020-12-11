Vaccination against COVID-19 at Texas long-term care facilities could begin in late December

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas will participate in the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program to vaccinate residents and staff of long-term care facilities against COVID-19 beginning on Dec. 28, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

The free program sends staff and Pfizer vaccines from partnering Walgreens and CVS stores to participating facilities to vaccinate residents and staff who volunteer to receive the vaccine.

The first vaccines will be provided to pharmacies during the week of Dec. 21 and the program begins on Dec. 28, Abbott said.

“The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program will help the State of Texas facilitate safe vaccinations among some of our most vulnerable populations, and it will help us protect residents and staff of long-term care facilities from COVID-19,” Abbott said.

More than 1,200 nursing facilities and more than 2,000 other long-term care facilities have already signed up for the program, Abbott said.

Long-term care facilities not already enrolled in the program may sign up with the Texas Department of State Health Services Immunization Program.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could approve the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use as early as Friday night or Saturday after a panel of experts endorsed widespread use.

Once approved, federal officials will allocate the first 6.4 million doses of the vaccine to states based on population and vaccination could begin within days for health care workers and people in nursing homes.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.