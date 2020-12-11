Veteran Texas prison corrections officer dies of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the life of veteran state prison corrections officer Timothy Beggs, 61.

Beggs, who was assigned to Hospital Galveston, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 24 and was admitted to a hospital.

He died early Wednesday morning.

Beggs, an Army veteran who had nearly 13 years of service with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, leaves behind his wife of 14 years, Angela, four children and two grandchildren.

“Timothy Beggs came to TDCJ after serving in the U.S. Army and knew exactly the meaning of service and family,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said.

“He was dedicated to his agency and was known for always lending a helping hand.”

“He was known as a team player who was dedicated to his work and his co-workers,” said Correctional Institutions Division Director Bobby Lumpkin. “Timothy Beggs lived with a positive outlook and was known for his smile and sense of humor even in trying times. Officer Beggs was held in high regard by the Hospital Galveston team and he will be terribly missed.”

Twenty six TDCJ employees diagnosed with the virus have died since the start of the pandemic.

