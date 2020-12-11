Waco: Students fulfill Christmas wishes of more than 90 foster children
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Midway High School students have fulfilled the Christmas wishes of 92 foster children as they continued a tradition that spans decades.
Classes collected the gifts for children served by McLennan County Child Protective Service and on Friday Peer Assistance & Leadership students filled a school bus with Santa bags to deliver the donations, which included 20 bicycles.
