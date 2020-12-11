Advertisement

Waco: Students fulfill Christmas wishes of more than 90 foster children

Midway High School students have fulfilled the Christmas wishes of 92 foster children as they...
Midway High School students have fulfilled the Christmas wishes of 92 foster children as they continued a tradition that spans decades.(Midway ISD photo)
By KWTX
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Midway High School students have fulfilled the Christmas wishes of 92 foster children as they continued a tradition that spans decades.

Classes collected the gifts for children served by McLennan County Child Protective Service and on Friday Peer Assistance & Leadership students filled a school bus with Santa bags to deliver the donations, which included 20 bicycles.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one suspect was in custody late Thursday morning.
Two teenagers arrested after leading local officers on high-speed chase
Christopher Andre Vialva, 40, was executed Thursday evening at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre,...
One of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife executed
A KWTX Skycam view of the smoke over Waco.
Smoke drifting over the area is from fires burning in rural Central Texas
Erin Lewie turned herself in at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Falls County Jail.
Central Texas school nurse charged with improper relationship
Investigators released surveillance photos from the incident Thursday afternoon.
Woman caught in crossfire as men exchange gunfire near local mall

Latest News

Frequent quarantines put strain on one local family
Frequent quarantines put strain on one local family
If courts don’t reopen soon, it could take years to clear dockets of backlogged cases, a local...
If courts don’t reopen soon, it could take years to clear case backlog, local DA says
The City of Waco plans to smoke-test wastewater lines Saturday in a residential neighborhood....
Waco: City to smoke-test wastewater lines in residential area
Waco Transit is looking for feedback about the rapid transit project.
Waco: Transit system looks for feedback on project