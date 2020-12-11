Waco: Transit system looks for feedback on project

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Transit is looking for feedback about bus station locations and designs for the Waco Bus Rapid Transit project.

Residents were able to offer feedback during a meeting Thursday night.

Right now, there are 14 stations planned along a 13 mile route, which runs from the Bellmead area down to Woodway. Half of the stations are along Franklin Avenue.

Other stations are proposed along U.S. 84.

According to the presentation posted for Thursday’s meeting, there are some guidelines for choosing station sites.

Those include possible impact on roads, what land is available and how close the stations would be to one another.

The meeting also covered station design. Stations would have platforms on each side of the street so passengers could get on in either direction. The platforms would also be shaded.

There are still some design aspects Waco Transit wants feedback on, like what amenities would be at each station.

In earlier rounds of feedback, the public showed interest in route information/way-finding signs, free public Wi-Fi, real-time bus arrival information, ticket vending machines, pedestrian access and safety, according to Waco Transit.

The project is still looking for more feedback about the station, like what amenities would be at each station and the specific designs. According to the plan, every station would have a shade canopy, seating, station identification and real-time bus arrival information displays.

There are other, optional amenities some stations include emergency phones, security cameras, off-board fare collection, digital display boards, power and communication cabinets, Wi-Fi (on-board and/or off-board), roadside markers, bike racks, trash receptacles, lean rails or seat walls, solar capability, boarding indicators and bollards.

You can send in your feedback through Dec. 24.

