Advertisement

Waco: Transit system looks for feedback on project

By Hannah Hall
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Transit is looking for feedback about bus station locations and designs for the Waco Bus Rapid Transit project.

Residents were able to offer feedback during a meeting Thursday night.

Right now, there are 14 stations planned along a 13 mile route, which runs from the Bellmead area down to Woodway. Half of the stations are along Franklin Avenue.

Other stations are proposed along U.S. 84.

According to the presentation posted for Thursday’s meeting, there are some guidelines for choosing station sites.

Those include possible impact on roads, what land is available and how close the stations would be to one another.

The meeting also covered station design. Stations would have platforms on each side of the street so passengers could get on in either direction. The platforms would also be shaded.

There are still some design aspects Waco Transit wants feedback on, like what amenities would be at each station.

In earlier rounds of feedback, the public showed interest in route information/way-finding signs, free public Wi-Fi, real-time bus arrival information, ticket vending machines, pedestrian access and safety, according to Waco Transit.

The project is still looking for more feedback about the station, like what amenities would be at each station and the specific designs. According to the plan, every station would have a shade canopy, seating, station identification and real-time bus arrival information displays.

There are other, optional amenities some stations include emergency phones, security cameras, off-board fare collection, digital display boards, power and communication cabinets, Wi-Fi (on-board and/or off-board), roadside markers, bike racks, trash receptacles, lean rails or seat walls, solar capability, boarding indicators and bollards.

You can send in your feedback through Dec. 24.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one suspect was in custody late Thursday morning.
Two teenagers arrested after leading local officers on high-speed chase
Christopher Andre Vialva, 40, was executed Thursday evening at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre,...
One of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife executed
A KWTX Skycam view of the smoke over Waco.
Smoke drifting over the area is from fires burning in rural Central Texas
Erin Lewie turned herself in at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Falls County Jail.
Central Texas school nurse charged with improper relationship
Investigators released surveillance photos from the incident Thursday afternoon.
Woman caught in crossfire as men exchange gunfire near local mall

Latest News

Frequent quarantines put strain on one local family
Frequent quarantines put strain on one local family
If courts don’t reopen soon, it could take years to clear dockets of backlogged cases, a local...
If courts don’t reopen soon, it could take years to clear case backlog, local DA says
Midway High School students have fulfilled the Christmas wishes of 92 foster children as they...
Waco: Students fulfill Christmas wishes of more than 90 foster children
The City of Waco plans to smoke-test wastewater lines Saturday in a residential neighborhood....
Waco: City to smoke-test wastewater lines in residential area