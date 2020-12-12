Another Cold Front Brings Soggy Weather Sunday and Chilly Weather To Follow

We’ve got a nice evening ahead with temperatures in the upper 50′s until sunset. After that we dip to the 40′s, and we’ll stay there through dawn. Clouds increase overnight as our next disturbance moves through. A cold front will bring scattered showers Sunday morning and midday, with the rain mostly east of I-35 during the afternoon. By around 4pm we’ll be dry overall, with highs only in the upper 50′s under mostly cloudy skies.

Skies clear up going into Monday with northerly winds tanking temperatures into the upper 20′s to low 30′s to start the day, but we’ll get some good sunshine and warm those temperatures out of freezing pretty quickly. Highs will be cool overall though in the mid 50′s Monday afternoon. Another front moves in on Tuesday, but comes through dry. The only thing it does is keep our highs cool in the 50′s for most of the week. However, another system arrives next weekend which will bring spotty rain to our area while also warming us up back into the 60′s.

