Baylor men’s basketball to pause program activities due to COVID-19, Baylor-Texas game postponed

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball program will pause team activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols, head coach Scott Drew announced Saturday.

The No. 2-ranked Bears were scheduled to host No. 13 Texas Sunday and Tarleton State Tuesday at the Ferrell Center. Both games have been postponed and could be rescheduled at a later date.

The status of Baylor’s Dec. 19 game at Kansas State is to be determined.

“This is a disappointing time for everyone involved with our program, but we will always prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Drew said. “The Big 12 Conference prepared for this possibility by leaving the final week of the regular season open, and we look forward to hosting Texas at a later date. Our program will return to competition as soon as we can do so safely.”

Fans with tickets to postponed games can use those tickets for make-up games when those contests are rescheduled.

