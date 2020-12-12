Advertisement

Baylor men’s basketball to pause program activities due to COVID-19, Baylor-Texas game postponed

FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team against...
FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas. Drew was selected the Associated Press Big 12 Coach of the Year, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)(Chuck Burton | AP)
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball program will pause team activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols, head coach Scott Drew announced Saturday.

The No. 2-ranked Bears were scheduled to host No. 13 Texas Sunday and Tarleton State Tuesday at the Ferrell Center. Both games have been postponed and could be rescheduled at a later date.

The status of Baylor’s Dec. 19 game at Kansas State is to be determined.

“This is a disappointing time for everyone involved with our program, but we will always prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Drew said. “The Big 12 Conference prepared for this possibility by leaving the final week of the regular season open, and we look forward to hosting Texas at a later date. Our program will return to competition as soon as we can do so safely.”

Fans with tickets to postponed games can use those tickets for make-up games when those contests are rescheduled.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman who is believed to be in grave danger.
Missing girl believed to be in immediate danger
Firefighters remain at the scene of an early-morning blaze that broke out in vacant Killeen...
Fire breaks out in vacant Central Texas middle school
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
Christopher Andre Vialva, 40, was executed Thursday evening at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre,...
One of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife executed
An independent review of the firing of Baylor coach Art Briles in 2016 commissioned by one of...
Independent review finds no reason Briles shouldn’t coach again at collegiate level

Latest News

Temple
Temple gets its first playoff win at the 6A level
Patrick Mahomes, Texas native, partnered with Adidas to design shoes inspired by his hometown.
Patrick Mahomes designs shoes inspired by his Texas hometown
Crawford
Crawford’s season comes to an end in the state semifinals
Crawford
Crawford falls to Post in 2A Division I semifinal