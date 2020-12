WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bishop Reicher Cougars fell to Saint Paul Shiner 63-13 on Saturday at Midway’s Panther Stadium.

Bishop Reicher vs. Shiner Saint Paul



TAPPS Division IV state championship on the line! pic.twitter.com/gHf9wJR5Ej — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) December 12, 2020

Saint Paul earns their third-straight state championship.

FINAL: St. Paul 63, Reicher 13 pic.twitter.com/kacpG9NlKb — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) December 12, 2020

The Cougars are the TAPPS Division IV state runner-up.

