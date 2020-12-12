Area County reports 147 new Covid-19 cases ranging from 1 - 80 plus years-old

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Health District announced 147 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday afternoon with cases in every age group from one year-old to 80 plus years old.

As of Friday, the hospitalization rate is 20.98% for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15% threshold for 7 consecutive days. (Waco-McLennan County Public Health District)

The county reported that 75 of the cases are reported from surge testing

Of the 16,274 total Covid-19 cases to date, 975 cases are estimated active and 15,066 estimated patients have recovered.

103 patients are hospitalized Saturday and 13 are on ventilators.

There were no new death reported Saturday. The current death toll as a result of COVID-19 is 233 in McLennan County.

