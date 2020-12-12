Advertisement

Area County reports 147 new Covid-19 cases ranging from 1 - 80 plus years-old

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Dr. Rafik Abdou, right, and respiratory therapist...
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Dr. Rafik Abdou, right, and respiratory therapist Babu Paramban check on a COVID-19 patient. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By STAFF
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Health District announced 147 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday afternoon with cases in every age group from one year-old to 80 plus years old.

As of Friday, the hospitalization rate is 20.98% for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by...
As of Friday, the hospitalization rate is 20.98% for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15% threshold for 7 consecutive days.(Waco-McLennan County Public Health District)

The county reported that 75 of the cases are reported from surge testing

Of the 16,274 total Covid-19 cases to date, 975 cases are estimated active and 15,066 estimated patients have recovered.

103 patients are hospitalized Saturday and 13 are on ventilators.

There were no new death reported Saturday. The current death toll as a result of COVID-19 is 233 in McLennan County.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman who is believed to be in grave danger.
Missing girl believed to be in immediate danger
Firefighters remain at the scene of an early-morning blaze that broke out in vacant Killeen...
Fire breaks out in vacant Central Texas middle school
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
Christopher Andre Vialva, 40, was executed Thursday evening at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre,...
One of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife executed
An independent review of the firing of Baylor coach Art Briles in 2016 commissioned by one of...
Independent review finds no reason Briles shouldn’t coach again at collegiate level

Latest News

Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says
South Waco Elementary School to close beginning next Monday
South Waco Elementary School to close beginning next Monday
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving
The Central Texas COVID-19 death toll was nearing 600 Friday and the total number of cases of...
Central Texas COVID-19 death toll nears 600; 13 more deaths reported Friday