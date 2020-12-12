Central Texas COVID-19 death toll nears 600; 13 more deaths reported Friday

(KWTX) - The Central Texas COVID-19 death toll was nearing 600 Friday and the total number of cases of the virus confirmed in the region rose by 557 to 38,536.

More than 100 new confirmed cases were reported Friday in Bell, Hill, McLennan and Robertson counties, according to state and local data, and the regional death toll rose by at least 13.

“The spikes we have seen are a direct result of too many people choosing to disregard advice that has been given to prevent the spread,” Bell County Health District Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Friday.

“If such behaviors continue authorities may be forced to step in with directives and enforcement measures.”

McLennan County reported four more deaths on Friday and state data showed five additional deaths in Bell County.

Additional deaths were reported Friday in Coryell, Freestone and Hamilton counties, as well.

The virus may have claimed as many as 606 lives in Central Texas, but according to state data Wednesday at least 589 have died including 137 Bell County residents, seven more than the local count of 130; 16 Bosque County residents; 20 Coryell County residents, two more than the local count of 18; 15 Falls County residents; 17 Freestone County residents; 12 Hamilton County residents; 23 Hill County residents; 11 Lampasas County residents; 18 Leon County residents; 20 Limestone County residents; 221 McLennan County residents, 12 fewer than the local count of 233; 10 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of nine; eight Mills County residents; 41 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 46; nine Robertson County residents, two more than the local count of seven, and 11 San Saba County residents.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reconfigured its COVID-19 dashboard Friday and there were some apparent inaccuracies in the data reported.

The state data, for example, showed more recoveries than cases in several Central Texas counties.

DSHS reported 1,307,878 total confirmed cases of the virus Friday, an increase of 11,746 from Thursday’s total of 1,296,132, but showed 11,842 additional cases, 11,523 of them new.

The agency reported the statewide death toll increased by 240 Firiday from 23,325 Thursday, a total of 23,565, but the dashboard showed 23,551 total deaths.

At least 9,109 patients were hospitalized Friday, up from 9,045 Thursday, and in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas, at least 262 patients were in hospitals, 14 more than on Thursday.

COVID-19 patients accounted for 27% of all hospitalizations and occupied almost 21% of available beds Thursday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone, well above the 15% ceiling, which triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

More than 11.8 million tests have been administered statewide.

The Lab Test Result Date clinical positivity rate was 13.14% Friday, down slightly from 13.18% Thursday.

Texas will participate in the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program to vaccinate residents and staff of long-term care facilities against COVID-19 beginning on Dec. 28, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday. The free program sends staff and Pfizer vaccines from partnering Walgreens and CVS stores to participating facilities to vaccinate residents and staff who volunteer to receive the vaccine. The first vaccines will be provided to pharmacies during the week of Dec. 21 and the program begins on Dec. 28, Abbott said. More than 1,200 nursing facilities and more than 2,000 other long-term care facilities have already signed up for the program, Abbott said. Long-term care facilities not already enrolled in the program may sign up with the Texas Department of State Health Services Immunization Program.

Almost 6,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to three hospitals in Bell and McLennan counties during the first week of distribution, according to a schedule released by the Department of State Health Services.

Scott & White Medical Center in Temple will receive 3,000 doses and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco will each receive 975.

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center is one of 12 military facilities in the U.S. that will receive part of an initial allotment of 43,875 doses of vaccine from the Department of Defense, the Pentagon announced Wednesday. Wilford Hall at Joint Base San Antonio will also receive an allotment. Distribution will be conducted in phases, the Pentagon said.

Texas Division of Emergency Management will give local chambers of commerce testing supplies that will be allocated to participating businesses, Abbott announced this week.

A similar program for school systems was implemented in October.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported 118 additional cases of the virus Friday, pushing the county’s total to more than 10,000 for the first time.

The health district says 1,674 of the county’s 10,105 total cases were active Friday and 8,431 patients have recovered.

The county reports 130 deaths.

“We ask as always that people take the measures we have provided as seriously as possible and social distance, mask, avoid gatherings and keep their hands washed. Please remember that we are in this together and it is up to all of us to flatten the curve and stop the spread,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

Robison-Chadwell issued a statement Friday in response to questions about why the health district hasn’t issued any directives as the number of cases in the county spiked.

The health district, she said, isn’t a government entity and lacks the authority to do that.

“We do not have legal authority to issue mandates or health directives even if the governor authorizes them. That has to be handled at the city or county level if that occurs,” she said.

“As to school closures, we have very limited authority. We cannot close whole school districts, but we can close campuses if there is a confirmed active outbreak of confirmed COVID-19,” she said.

“Confirmation means diagnosis with a PCR test and we have to see more than 2% confirmed in a seven-day period among students and staff. We have only seen scattered PCR diagnoses in schools and not enough to justify a school closure at this time, but we do continue to monitor,” she said.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed five additional deaths Friday for a total of 137.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 19 at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St. in Temple.

Students at Academy Elementary School are learning remotely for the remainder of the week after exposure to four on campus who tested positive for the virus led to a 20% student absentee rate and a 54% rate for staff.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday still showed four active cases of the virus and a total of 186 since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Friday showed no active cases and a total of 16 student cases and six employee cases since March. All students must complete online training on safe practices before returning for the spring semester. The university will hold an on-campus, walk-through commencement ceremony Saturday, divided into three separate ceremonies beginning with 86 candidates for graduation from the College of Arts and Sciences at 10 a.m., 115 candidates from the College of Business Administration at noon, and 55 candidates from the College of Education and Human Development at 2 p.m. More than 700 spring, summer and fall graduates were invited to attend, 256 of whom have confirmed.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 324 cases involving students and 359 involving employees since March 16, and 53 student cases and 56 staff cases in the past seven days. The district Friday reported one active case involving an employee at Clarke Elementary; and cases involving five students and two employees at Fowler Elementary; two students and three employees at Harker Heights Elementary; two students at Haynes Elementary; two students and two employees at Iduma Elementary; two students and two employees at Maude Wood Elementary; a student and three employees at Maxdale Elementary; two students and seven employees at Montague Village Elementary; two students at Mountain View Elementary; one employee at Nolanville Elementary; an employee at Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary; a student and three employees at Peebles Elementary; a student at Pershing Park Elementary; three students and an employee at Reeces Creek Elementary; a student at Saegert Elementary; two students at Timber Ridge Elementary; three students and three employees at Trimmier Elementary; a student and an employee at West Ward Elementary; an employee at Willow Springs Elementary; two students and two employees at Audie Murphy Middle School; three students and an employee at Charles Patterson Middle School; a student at Eastern Hills Middle School; a student and an employee at Liberty Hill Middle School; two employees at Manor Middle School; an employee at Nolan Middle School; an employee at Palo Alto Middle School; four students and three employees at Smith Middle School; two employees at Union Grove Middle School; a student and three employees at Ellison High School; an employee at Gateway High School; three students and three employees at Harker Heights High School; two students and an employee at Killeen High School; a student and an employee at the KISD Career Center; six students and an employee at Shoemaker High School, and one employee at a non-campus facility.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed five cases at Temple High School; one at Lamar Elementary; two at Travis Elementary; one at Cater Elementary; two at Garcia Elementary, one at Jefferson Elementary, one at Western Elementary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed two cases at the Belton Early Childhood School; one case at Charter Oak Elementary; six cases at Chisholm Trail Elementary; one at High Point Elementary; one at Leon Heights Elementary; two at Miller Heights Elementary; four at Southwest Elementary; one at Sparta Elementary; two at Tarver Elementary; one at Belton Middle School; seven at North Belton Middle School; five at South Belton Middle School; 17 at Belton High School; one at Belton New Tech High School; eight at Lake Belton High School, and five at non-campus facilities.

The health district has created a guide for safe holiday practices that’s available online.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported four more deaths from the virus Friday, two 45-year-old women, a 65-year-old man and a 77-year-old man, increasing the county’s death toll to 233.

State data, based on death certificates and county of residence, showed 221 deaths.

The health district also reported 137 additional confirmed cases of the virus Friday, 15 of them from ongoing surge testing, increasing the county’s total to 16,127.

Of the total, 1,002 cases were active Friday, 14,892 patients have recovered, and 99 were hospitalized, 13 of them on ventilators.

Of the 99, 68 are McLennan County residents.

Since Thanksgiving, 48 McLennan County residents have died and nearly 3,000 additional cases of the virus have been confirmed.

The latest confirmed cases involve two residents ranging in age from 1 to 10; nine ranging in age from 11 to 17; 23 who range in age from 18 to 25; 16 who range in age from 26 to 29; 24 in their 30s; 20 in their 40s; 22 in their 50s; 10 in their 60s; seven in their 70s, and four who are 80 or older.

COVID-19 patients occupied almost 21% of available hospital beds and represented 27% of all hospitalizations Friday in the state Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County.

That exceeds the 15% limit, triggering capacity reductions and restricting elective surgeries under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The Fuzzy Friends New Year’s Eve fundraiser, the Barkin’ Ball, which was postponed because of the pandemic has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on April 17, 2021 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. Additional details are available online.

The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 79 active cases Friday, 51 involving students, 26 involving staff members, one involving a faculty member and one involving a contractor. Since Aug. 1, a total of 1,654 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 40 have tested positive for the virus for a clinical positivity rate of 3.9%. The university temporarily closed its football facility Thursday and “is taking all possible precautions” with a focus on hosting Oklahoma State on Saturday, Athletic Director Mack Rhoades said in a brief statement. The fall semester has ended. The university’s “Wintermester” begins on Dec. 17. Spring classes begin on Jan. 19. Students, faculty and staff will be required to test negative for the virus before returning to campus for the spring semester.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 14 active cases Friday, three involving students, and a total of 224 in the past three weeks, 183 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Friday showed 143 cumulative cases involving students, 156 involving staff and nine involving personnel designated as “other.” The district Friday reported three cases at Bell’s Hill Elementary; two cases at Crestview Elementary; one case at Hillcrest PDS; one case at Kendrick Elementary; one at Lake Air Montessori; two at Parkdale Elementary; one at Provident Heights Elementary; four at South Waco Elementary; one at West Avenue Elementary; one at G.W. Carver Middle School; three at the Greater Waco Area Health Careers Academy; one at Indian Spring Middle School; five at Tennyson Middle School; nine at University High School; five at Waco High School, and four at non-campus facilities. Students at Tennyson Middle School are learning remotely this week after four people who were on campus tested positive for COVID-19. On-campus instruction should resume next Monday. Students at Waco’s Lake Air Montessori School are also learning remotely this week because of the high number of staff members who are quarantining. On-campus instruction is scheduled to resume on Monday. On-campus instruction at the school was suspended for a week on Nov. 5 and again on Nov. 18 through the Thanksgiving holiday last week.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed two cases involving students and one involving an employee at Castleman Creek Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Hewitt Elementary; three involving students and three involving employees at Spring Valley Elementary; one involving an employee at River Valley Intermediate; three involving students and four involving employees at Woodgate Intermediate; five involving students at Midway Middle School; six involving students and seven involving staff at Midway High School, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Friday showed one case involving a student and one involving an employee at Lorena Primary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Lorena Middle School, and one involving a student and one involving an employee at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed eight active cases at Mart High School, 38 of whose students were quarantined, and two at Mart Elementary, 27 of whose students were quarantined. The two schools were closed Friday and students will learn from home beginning Monday and continuing through the end of the fall semester because of a rising number of cases of the virus.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed three active cases at McGregor Primary; seven active cases at McGregor Elementary; five at Isbill Junior High; and four at McGregor High School. McGregor Elementary School students will learn from home through Dec. 18 because of COVID-19 concerns. Students won’t return to campus until Jan. 5, after the Christmas holiday. The district’s other campuses remain open.

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported 1,517 total cases of the virus Friday, an increase of 46.

Of the total, 402 cases were active and 1,097 patients have recovered.

The county reported 18 deaths Friday.

State data, which include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, showed 2,746 cases and 2,483 recoveries. State data also showed a 20th death in the county.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Friday still showed 19 active cases at Gatesville High School, 16 involving students; seven cases at the junior high, six involving students; seven cases involving students and two involving staff at the intermediate school; five cases at the elementary school, two involving students; four cases at the primary school involving students; four cases involving administration staff, and one involving a transportation staff member.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 10 cases involving students and four involving staff at Copperas Cove High School; nine involving students and one involving an employee at Copperas Cove Junior High; nine involving students and one involving an employee at S.C., Lee Junior High; five involving students and six involving employees at Clements Parsons Elementary; one involving an employee at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving an employee at House Creek Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Williams/Ledger Elementary; two involving students and six involving employees at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and two involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported six cases involving in mates and 19 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 187 inmates were on medical restriction and six were isolated; one case involving and inmate and two involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville where 30 inmates were restricted and one was isolated; two cases involving inmates and 16 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 263 inmates were medically restricted and four were medically isolated; three cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville; four cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, and one case involving an inmate and eight involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville where 22 inmates were restricted and one was isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County reported 872 total cases Friday, an increase of 18.

Of the total, 817 patients have recovered.

Fifteen residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported 37 cases involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 83 inmates were medically restricted, and 17 cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 157 inmates were medically restricted and 17 were medically isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported 873 total cases Friday, the same as on Thursday.

Of the total, at least 745 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 20 county residents, according to state data.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported 2,040 confirmed cases Friday and 994 probable cases for a total of 3,034.

Of that number 2,704 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 46 lives in the county, according to local data.

State data showed 41 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Friday Bosque County reported 580 cases and 553 recoveries. State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 16 deaths.

Freestone County reported a total of 552 cases Friday. Of the total at least 495 patients have recovered. A 17th resident has died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported four cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County reported 334 cases Friday, an increase of six. Of the total 296 patients have recovered. State data showed two more deaths for a total of 12.

Hill County reported a total of 1,395 cases Friday, an increase of 118, and 1,308 recoveries. Twenty three residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard Friday showed one active student case on the Hillsboro campus. The Hillsboro ISD Friday showed one student case at Franklin Elementary School; seven student and two employee cases at Hillsboro Elementary; five student and two employee cases at Hillsboro Intermediate; six student and two employee cases at Hillsboro Middle School, and nine student and three employee cases at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County reported 581 cases Friday and 437 recoveries. Eleven residents have died.

Leon County reported 488 total cases Friday, an increase of six, and at least 413 recoveries. State data showed 18 deaths. The Buffalo ISD will suspend on-campus instruction next week because of “a rapid increase in illness among staff members.”

Milam County reported 737 confirmed cases Friday, an increase of 16. Of the total, 48 cases were active, 15 patients were hospitalized and 680 have recovered. Nine residents have died, according to local data. State data showed 10 deaths.

Mills County reported 184 cases Friday and 135 recoveries. State data showed eight deaths from the virus. The county’s first COVID-19 death was reported on Oct. 21.

Robertson County reported 702 confirmed cases Friday, an increase of 131 over Thursday’s total of 571. Of the total, 185 cases were active Friday, 517 patients have recovered, and seven residents have died, according to local data. State data showed nine deaths.

San Saba County reported 323 cases Friday and 312 recoveries. Eleven residents have died, state data showed. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one case involving an inmate and eight involving employees Friday at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 22 inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated.

