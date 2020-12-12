Cooler Weekend with Another Front Sunday

Temperatures this morning will be in the mid 40s - that’s a big drop compared to the upper 50s/low 60s we had to start off Friday. We continue to see the cooler and drier air sinking in for Saturday. That keeps the clouds away and we expect to see a lot of sunshine throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.

Another storm system dives into Texas Sunday and will bring us another cold front! Sunday’s front is expected to drop temperatures into the mid-to-upper 50s for highs, bring us 25-30 MPH wind gusts, and also bring some of us rain. A few scattered showers may form during the midday and afternoon hours near and east of I-35. Rain chances are near 40% and it will be a cold rain since behind the front temperatures will be dropping!

