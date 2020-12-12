Copperas Cove: Diaper drive raises funds for Central Texas foster children

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The non-profit, ‘Step into a Brighter Future,’ held a diaper drive at Home Base in Copperas Cove Saturday afternoon to collect new diaper and monetary donations for foster children.

The organization will deliver the diapers and money to multiple foster homes in the Central Texas area for children in need during the holiday season.

Organizers like Denise Jones say even during the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing was stopping them from helping the thousands of children in need.

“It was important for us to follow through with this even during COVID because even then, there are children still being placed in foster care and the need for these items are even greater,” she said.

“They need the supplies and diapers are always needed.”

Anyone who would like to make donations online can visit the organization’s Facebook page.

