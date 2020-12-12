Advertisement

Copperas Cove: Diaper drive raises funds for Central Texas foster children

The non-profit, ‘Step into a Brighter Future,’ held a diaper drive at Home Base in Copperas...
The non-profit, ‘Step into a Brighter Future,’ held a diaper drive at Home Base in Copperas Cove Saturday afternoon to collect new diaper and monetary donations for foster children.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The non-profit, ‘Step into a Brighter Future,’ held a diaper drive at Home Base in Copperas Cove Saturday afternoon to collect new diaper and monetary donations for foster children.

The organization will deliver the diapers and money to multiple foster homes in the Central Texas area for children in need during the holiday season.

Organizers like Denise Jones say even during the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing was stopping them from helping the thousands of children in need.

“It was important for us to follow through with this even during COVID because even then, there are children still being placed in foster care and the need for these items are even greater,” she said.

“They need the supplies and diapers are always needed.”

Anyone who would like to make donations online can visit the organization’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman who is believed to be in grave danger.
Missing girl believed to be in immediate danger
Firefighters remain at the scene of an early-morning blaze that broke out in vacant Killeen...
Fire breaks out in vacant Central Texas middle school
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
Christopher Andre Vialva, 40, was executed Thursday evening at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre,...
One of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife executed
An independent review of the firing of Baylor coach Art Briles in 2016 commissioned by one of...
Independent review finds no reason Briles shouldn’t coach again at collegiate level

Latest News

United Business Connections is hosted a holiday gift drive at the Andy K. Wells pavilion in...
United Business Connections hosting holiday gift drive-thru
Some businesses are adjusting their typical hours and services, but others are closing entirely.
Local Black businesses receive funds from community 5k fundraiser
Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman who is believed to be in grave danger.
Missing girl believed to be in immediate danger
South Waco Elementary School to close beginning next Monday
South Waco Elementary School to close beginning next Monday