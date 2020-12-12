Advertisement

Florida’s Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a first round men's college basketball game against Nevada in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida standout forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention.

Johnson was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation.

The Gators say he is in critical but stable condition at the hospital. Johnson had just dunked in transition before he fell to the floor as the team broke its huddle.

Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as coach Mike White gathered his team to say a prayer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman who is believed to be in grave danger.
Missing girl believed to be in immediate danger
Firefighters remain at the scene of an early-morning blaze that broke out in vacant Killeen...
Fire breaks out in vacant Central Texas middle school
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
Christopher Andre Vialva, 40, was executed Thursday evening at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre,...
One of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife executed
An independent review of the firing of Baylor coach Art Briles in 2016 commissioned by one of...
Independent review finds no reason Briles shouldn’t coach again at collegiate level

Latest News

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
AP Source: Big Ten presidents to discuss starting football
Baylor shortstop Loftin drafted by Royals in Comp. Balance Round A
Lady Bears add UCLA transfer, Texas native Jaden Owens
Richards sweeps National Defensive POY Honors