Local Black businesses receive funds from community 5k fundraiser

Some businesses are adjusting their typical hours and services, but others are closing entirely.
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three Central Texas Black-owned businesses received a total of $5,000 following a holiday 5k fundraiser run Saturday.

The fundraiser was organized by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce headquartered in Killeen. The organization received money through donations from sponsors and registration fees from the 5k run.

30 business owners signed up to receive funds. The businesses went through a series of trainings and ultimately the IBCC chose 3 businesses to receive the funds.

According to a report by the Federal Reserve, 41% of Black-owned businesses shut down by the end of April due to COVID-19. That’s compared to 32% of Latinx businesses, 26% of Asian businesses and 17% of White businesses.

“We want to focus on the ones who are actually still in business,” said Ronnie Russel, the chamber’s president. “We want to praise them and let them know we are very proud of them and give them the opportunity at the local level.”

