Missing girl believed to be in immediate danger

BELLS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman who is believed to be in grave danger.

Kobie Holiman is a white girl, 3 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her current attire is unknown.

The authorities are searching for two suspects that might have taken Kobie Holiman.

The first suspect is 29-year-old Kody Holiman, a white man 6 feet tall about 300 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The other suspect who might have Kobie Holiman is 27-year-old Jaydn Faith Muller, 5 and a half feet tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The suspect is driving a maroon, 2020, Ford explorer with paper temporary license plates and was last heard from in Bells, Texas.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Bells Police Department at 323-585-1245.

