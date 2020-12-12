South Waco Elementary School to close beginning next Monday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - South Waco Elementary School becomes the latest local school to close due to coronavirus concerns.

The campus will transition to fully remote instruction through Friday with plans to reopen for in-person learning after winter break on January 5.

Earlier this evening, Twana Lee, principal of South Waco Elementary School, sent the following message to South Waco families and employees:

“Today, we learned that five more people, who have been on campus at South Waco Elementary School, tested positive for COVID-19. With the cases from earlier this week, nine people at our school have reported testing positive since Monday.

“While most of these people likely were not infected at school, the increasing number of cases is a cause for concern. It also means that about 20 employees at our campus will be out on Monday after testing positive or being in close contact with someone who tested positive. Most of our teachers who will be out are able to teach remotely. However, the total number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space.

“As a result, all South Waco Elementary students will be learning remotely next week (Dec. 14-18). Our campus will reopen for in-person instruction after winter break on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

“On Monday, all of our in-person students will be able to pick up a device to use while they are learning remotely. Any families without internet access at home will also be able to check out a mobile hotspot. More details on when and how to pick up a device for your student will be coming soon. If you need technical assistance with your student’s device or a mobile hotspot, you can reach our student help desk between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072.

“We are continuing to work closely with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. All areas of the campus will be deep cleaned and sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectants before the campus reopens for in-person instruction.

“Waco ISD will be offering free COVID-19 testing for students and employees from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday in the parking lot at University High School. Unlike other tests that you might be familiar with, this test uses a shallow nasal swab that only goes about an inch into the nose, and test results are sent by text message and email within 24 hours. Students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Please bring your driver’s license with you.

“While participating in the testing is completely voluntary, I would encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity for students and employees – even if you don’t have any symptoms. This is one more tool to help keep our community healthy.

“Thank you for helping us make this transition to remote learning as smooth as possible for our students. As always, if there is something that your student needs to be successful, please let us know.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.