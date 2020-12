WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple shut out Waxahachie 38-0 at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.

It’s playoff time in Temple, Texas!



The Wildcats are hosting Waxahachie in the Bi-District round‼️ #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/ivd10Nprns — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) December 12, 2020

The wildcats earned a Bi-District title and will advance to the next round. Temple will face Rockwall-Heath on Friday at McLane Stadium.

This is Temple’s first playoff win since moving up to the 6A level n 2018.

