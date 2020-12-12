United Business Connections hosting holiday gift drive-thru

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - United Business Connections is hosted a holiday gift drive at the Andy K. Wells pavilion in Killeen Saturday morning.

The drive will continue on December 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The drive-thru collects new toys, clothing, personal hygiene items, hand sanitizer and PPE for families in need this holiday season.

Organizers like Oran Spradley add especially this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for donations is greater than ever.

“I guess it’s like the old saying ‘pay it forward,’” he said.

“One of our goals is to be out here in the community and because I live in the community and it takes one person helping another and then another.”

Anyone interested in donating online can visit the organization’s website.

