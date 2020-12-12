US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning. Army Gen.

Gustave Perna said Saturday that trucks will roll out Sunday morning as shipping companies UPS and FedEx begin delivering Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers across the states.

An additional 450 sites will get the vaccine between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Perna is with Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program.

He says the vaccine was timed to arrive Monday morning so that health workers would be available to receive the shots and begin giving them.

