Advertisement

US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday

The Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant is shown in Portage, Mich., Friday, Dec....
The Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant is shown in Portage, Mich., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning. Army Gen.

Gustave Perna said Saturday that trucks will roll out Sunday morning as shipping companies UPS and FedEx begin delivering Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers across the states.

An additional 450 sites will get the vaccine between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Perna is with Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program.

He says the vaccine was timed to arrive Monday morning so that health workers would be available to receive the shots and begin giving them.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters remain at the scene of an early-morning blaze that broke out in vacant Killeen...
Fire breaks out in vacant Central Texas middle school
Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman who is believed to be in grave danger.
Missing girl believed to be in immediate danger
Christopher Andre Vialva, 40, was executed Thursday evening at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre,...
One of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife executed
An independent review of the firing of Baylor coach Art Briles in 2016 commissioned by one of...
Independent review finds no reason Briles shouldn’t coach again at collegiate level
Margaret Ratliff, the daughter of former Dallas Cowboys star George Andrie (far right with wife...
Thankful for extra time with aging parents, couple donates $3.5 million to local hospital

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump, left, remains on stage as then-Democratic presidential candidate...
Federal judge rejects Trump campaign lawsuit in Wisconsin
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
Hospitals prepare for vaccine storage
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Trump helicopter buzzes supporters rallying in Washington