Vet groups call for Wilkie’s dismissal after scathing audit

President Donald Trump, left, applauds as Robert Wilkie speaks before he is sworn in as the new...
President Donald Trump, left, applauds as Robert Wilkie speaks before he is sworn in as the new Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press and HOPE YEN
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:40 PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) - Three major veterans’ groups are calling for the immediate dismissal of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie following a scathing report he had acted unprofessionally if not unethically in the handling of a congressional aide’s allegation of sexual assault at a VA hospital.

The groups are Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans and AMVETS.

They said Wilkie had breached the trust of veterans and that they no longer had confidence he can effectively lead the department.

Jeremy Butler, the head of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, said clearly the VA is not being led with integrity, “and that calls for an immediate change.”.

