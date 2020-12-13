Advertisement

Biden’s challenge: Building Cabinet that meets all his goals

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden, right, listens to Rep....
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden, right, listens to Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, left, his choice to be housing and urban development secretary, during an event to announce several positions in the Biden administration at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has a lot to accomplish in building out his administration.

He’s aiming for a historically diverse Cabinet without overlooking longtime allies in his party’s establishment.

He wants to rebuild a lot of government bureaucracy and boost morale across agencies largely ignored by President Donald Trump.

But that could limit innovative new approaches to top policy challenges.

Biden also has to please the broad coalition of voters who helped win him the White House.

They all have policy goals they want accomplished.

And he has to mange that while contending with congressional Republicans suspicious of many of his top Cabinet picks and ready to derail his broadest policy goals.

