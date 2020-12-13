Advertisement

Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps

By STAFF
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A car pulled into the CEFCO Convenience Store gas station located in the city of West Saturday night around 6:45 p.m. and caught fire after parking near the gas pumps, as seen in the West Police Department Facebook post.

Corporal Brian Couch stated, that “the vehicle had overheated.”

The West Volunteer Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames.

The West Fire Chief, Emmanuel Mitchell said “that no one was injured during the incident. The vehicle obviously was a total loss. There was damage to one pump.”

