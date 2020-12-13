Clements/Parsons Elementary will transition to At Home Learning starting Monday

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove Independent School District (CCISD) Superintendent, Joe Burns released a notification Sunday to Clements/Parsons Elementary parents/guardians notifying them that “students will transition to At Home Learning from December 14 -17, 2020. This decision has been made in order to protect both our students and staff from further exposure risk.”

This notification comes after an increase in the number of CCISD, “staff and students testing positive for COVID-19 and another small group of individuals exposed to those who have tested positive.”

School officials added, starting on Monday, December 14, “students who need a device may reserve one at https://bit.ly/3jwpl1l . If your student(s) need internet access, they may utilize CCISD’s Wi-Fi at every campus, on the home side of Bulldawg Stadium or the CCISD District Service and Training Center. If you need technical assistance, you can reach our student help desk between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, by completing the help request form at http://bit.ly/CCHSHelpMe.”

The CCISD At Home Learning criteria will continue to provide a breakfast and lunch at no charge through a grab-and-go meal service at the campus.

All other CCISD will continue operations on-site and on their normal schedules.

