Advertisement

Cold Weather Lingers Into Monday But The 60′s Return Soon

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be cold and cloudy going through the evening with thermometers showing the mid 40′s.  However, the WIND ADVISORY stays in effect through 9pm, and those gusty winds will bring Wind Chills into the low to mid 30′s, so stay warm!  Winds start backing off during the overnight, where temperatures will be in the upper 30′s.  Morning lows will be in the low to mid 30′s, but Wind Chills will be in the low to mid 20′s as winds will still be around 10-15mph during the commute.

We’ll have a good amount of sunshine for your Monday, but north winds will keep highs in the mid 50′s during the afternoon.  Another cold front moves through Tuesday, bringing a couple of spotty showers during the morning.  We’ll hit 60° for a high before the front completely moves through, but afterwards our highs will dip to the low 50′s for Wednesday.  Another disturbance moves in for the end of the week, bringing spotty rain chances Friday and Saturday while warming us back into the 60′s heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman who is believed to be in grave danger.
AMBER ALERT DISCONTINUED for missing girl believed to be in immediate danger
Bryan Richardson and has been charged for three counts of Murder.
Suspect charged with murder after police find three dead inside home
FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications
McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gabino Olivarez Friday on a charge of attempted...
Man accused of planning assault to force woman into prostitution
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps (West Police Department)
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps

Latest News

Cold Weather Stays with Us Through The Morning with The 60's Returning Soon
fastcast rain sunset
Soggy Weather To Start with a WIND ADVISORY This Afternoon
A Cold Front Brings Showers This Morning and Midday with Strong Winds Behind It
fastcast lake sunset
Another Cold Front Brings Soggy Weather Sunday and Chilly Weather To Follow