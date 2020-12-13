Cold Weather Lingers Into Monday But The 60′s Return Soon

It’ll be cold and cloudy going through the evening with thermometers showing the mid 40′s. However, the WIND ADVISORY stays in effect through 9pm, and those gusty winds will bring Wind Chills into the low to mid 30′s, so stay warm! Winds start backing off during the overnight, where temperatures will be in the upper 30′s. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 30′s, but Wind Chills will be in the low to mid 20′s as winds will still be around 10-15mph during the commute.

We’ll have a good amount of sunshine for your Monday, but north winds will keep highs in the mid 50′s during the afternoon. Another cold front moves through Tuesday, bringing a couple of spotty showers during the morning. We’ll hit 60° for a high before the front completely moves through, but afterwards our highs will dip to the low 50′s for Wednesday. Another disturbance moves in for the end of the week, bringing spotty rain chances Friday and Saturday while warming us back into the 60′s heading into next weekend.

