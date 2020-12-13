Golinda man has died in a house fire overnight

GOLINDA, Texas (KWTX) A man has died in a house fire in Golinda overnight.

According to fire officials, it happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at 971 Farney Rd., and the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Crews cleared the scene after 1:20 a.m.

Golinda Fire Chief Brandon Henderson said investigators with the State Fire Marshals would be on scene Monday.

Little is being released about the death except that a justice of the peace was called to the scene and ordered an autopsy.

The cause is still under investigation.

