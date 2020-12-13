Advertisement

Golinda man has died in a house fire overnight

According to fire officials, it happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at 971 Forney Rd., and...
According to fire officials, it happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at 971 Forney Rd., and the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived.(WEAU)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLINDA, Texas (KWTX) A man has died in a house fire in Golinda overnight.

According to fire officials, it happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at 971 Farney Rd., and the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Crews cleared the scene after 1:20 a.m.

Golinda Fire Chief Brandon Henderson said investigators with the State Fire Marshals would be on scene Monday.

Little is being released about the death except that a justice of the peace was called to the scene and ordered an autopsy.

The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman who is believed to be in grave danger.
AMBER ALERT DISCONTINUED for missing girl believed to be in immediate danger
Bryan Richardson and has been charged for three counts of Murder.
Suspect charged with murder after police find three dead inside home
FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications
McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gabino Olivarez Friday on a charge of attempted...
Man accused of planning assault to force woman into prostitution
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps (West Police Department)
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps

Latest News

U.S. Navy DC2 Billy Masten surprised his parents and family at the Lacy Lakeview Cracker Barrel.
Welcome home: US Navy DC2 Billy Masten surprises family
U.S. Navy DC2 Billy Masten surprised his parents and family at the Lacy Lakeview Cracker Barrel.
Welcome home: US Navy DC2 Billy Masten surprises family
An 8 month old girl, Lauren Duriso, is missing and according to authorities is in immediate...
Amber Alert Discontinued for missing 8 month old girl in immediate danger
Bryan Richardson and has been charged for three counts of Murder.
Suspect charged with murder after police find three dead inside home