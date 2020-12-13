Local police find three people dead inside home

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – Police officers responding to a welfare check discovered three bodies inside a home late Saturday.

A fourth individual was located in the residence and taken to the police department for questioning, police said.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street in reference to a welfare check at approximately 09:32 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers were not able to make contact with the residents of the home.

The officers entered the home and discovered the bodies.

The deaths remain under investigation. No further information was provided.

