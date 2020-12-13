Advertisement

LULAC holds vigil in honor of Vanessa Guillen and other missing soldiers

Representatives from LULAC and other protestors gathered near the Fort Hood gate Saturday for a...
Representatives from LULAC and other protestors gathered near the Fort Hood gate Saturday for a vigil honoring Vanessa Guillen and other missing soldiers.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Representatives from LULAC and other protestors gathered near the Fort Hood gate Saturday for a vigil honoring Vanessa Guillen and other missing soldiers.

“It’s the Christmas season and everyone seems joyful except for these family members,” said Analuisa Tapia.

“We want to make sure that their names are not forgotten.”

The vigil was mainly focused on bringing awareness to other missing soldier cases throughout the Army including those of Richard Halliday and Enrique Roman-Martinez.

Halliday has been missing from Fort Bliss, Texas since July 23.

Martinez has been missing from Fort Bragg, North Carolina since May 22.

With Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance and murder putting Fort Hood and the Army at center stage, many say they don’t want her fate to be the same for these soldiers.

“It’s extremely important because if you don’t support them, their names become old news,” said Alana Metcalf.

“They become forgotten and for a lot of them, the families still don’t have answers.”

After last week’s announcement of 14 leaders from Fort Hood being removed and the ‘People First’ initiative, some say it’s a first step in a long road to transparency.

“I feel that maybe in the future with better leadership, things will change,” said Cenia Arenes.

“The change is not gonna happen overnight but we have to start somewhere. We’re not going anywhere. We’ll be here for the long run. We’ll be here until we’re able to get answers and justice for every single soldier.”

