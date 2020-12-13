Advertisement

Man accused of planning assault to force woman into prostitution

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man accused of planning to sexually abuse and assault another man’s girlfriend--who he thought was real--and force her into selling her body for sex.

Gabino Olivarez was arrested Friday on a charge of attempted compelling prostitution.

He was released from the McLennan County Jail Saturday after posting a $20,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, in mid-November, Olivarez responded to an ad placed by an undercover deputy on a website known for human trafficking and commercial sex exploitation.

During their communication, Olivarez believed he was speaking with a man who wanted to force his girlfriend into prostitution, however, she refused, according to the affidavit.

“During the discussion, it was determined Olivarez would help me force the woman into prostitution out of fear of assault,” the affidavit states.

Olivarez also said he could help in “setting up dates for her”, according to the document.

“I informed him that the female was not consenting and did not want to sell her body, which he stated ‘just tell her she is doing what she is told to do,’” the affidavit states. “It was determined that the female would be bound, gagged, and have her eyes covered and would be placed in a vehicle at the Lake Waco Dam to meet Olivarez.”

“He would then transport the female to his residence for forced sexual abuse and assault, then would turn her back over to me when she was willing to engage in the forced prostitution,” the affidavit states.

Olivarez was going to be paid for forcing the woman into prostitution, the affidavit states.

He was arrested Friday when he showed up at the agreed upon location, officials said.

