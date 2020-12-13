Missing 8 month old girl in immediate danger

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An 8 month old girl, Lauren Duriso, is missing and according to authorities is in immediate danger.

Lauren Duriso is described as a 8-month-old girl, 24 inches long, 18 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple sweater and blue jeans.

Police suspect she was abducted by Walter James Duriso last seen in San Antonio driving a white 2017 Toyota Corolla with a Texas license plate number of KRS6026.

The suspect is described as a black man, 24 years old, around 5 and a half feet tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a purple sweater and light blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the San Antonio Police Department.

