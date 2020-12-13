Advertisement

Missing 8 month old girl in immediate danger

An 8 month old girl, Lauren Duriso, is missing and according to authorities is in immediate...
An 8 month old girl, Lauren Duriso, is missing and according to authorities is in immediate danger.(san Antonio police)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An 8 month old girl, Lauren Duriso, is missing and according to authorities is in immediate danger.

Lauren Duriso is described as a 8-month-old girl, 24 inches long, 18 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple sweater and blue jeans.

Police suspect she was abducted by Walter James Duriso last seen in San Antonio driving a white 2017 Toyota Corolla with a Texas license plate number of KRS6026.

The suspect is described as a black man, 24 years old, around 5 and a half feet tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a purple sweater and light blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the San Antonio Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman who is believed to be in grave danger.
AMBER ALERT DISCONTINUED for missing girl believed to be in immediate danger
FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps (West Police Department)
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps
McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gabino Olivarez Friday on a charge of attempted...
Man accused of planning assault to force woman into prostitution

Latest News

File Graphic
Local police find three people dead inside home
McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gabino Olivarez Friday on a charge of attempted...
Man accused of planning assault to force woman into prostitution
Waco firefighters rescued a dog who fell down a sewer hole covered by brush Saturday.
Waco: Firefighters rescue dog who fell into hidden manhole
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps (West Police Department)
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps