Advertisement

Navy ends search for sailor who fell overboard from ship

The Navy says a search started Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a...
The Navy says a search started Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water. Three helicopters and a boat were launched in response and one sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster.(Source: KSWB via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The U.S. Navy announced Saturday that it has called off search and rescue efforts for a 20-year-old sailor who reportedly fell overboard earlier this week from the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The Navy said in a statement it ended the effort at sunset Saturday after it searched more than 607 square nautical miles for more than 55 hours off the coast of Southern California. The Navy has declared the man deceased.

The family has identified the missing sailor as Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Ethan Goolsby of San Antonio, Texas, Scripps affiliate KSAT reported.

The search started Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water, a statement from the San Diego-based 3rd Fleet said. Three helicopters and a boat were launched in response, and one sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster, the statement said.

“The loss of our Sailor is felt deeply by all on board,” said Capt. Eric Anduze, commanding officer of Theodore Roosevelt. “The entire Theodore Roosevelt team sends our deepest condolences to the family of our missing shipmate.”

Rear Admiral Doug Verissimo, commander of Carrier Strike Group Nine, said the strike group “sends our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of our missing shipmate. I offer my thanks to all the Sailors and Coast Guardsmen who were involved in the search,” KGTV reported.

The sailor’s family was notified before the search stopped, according to the Navy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman who is believed to be in grave danger.
AMBER ALERT DISCONTINUED for missing girl believed to be in immediate danger
Firefighters remain at the scene of an early-morning blaze that broke out in vacant Killeen...
Fire breaks out in vacant Central Texas middle school
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
Christopher Andre Vialva, 40, was executed Thursday evening at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre,...
One of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife executed
An independent review of the firing of Baylor coach Art Briles in 2016 commissioned by one of...
Independent review finds no reason Briles shouldn’t coach again at collegiate level

Latest News

McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gabino Olivarez Friday on a charge of attempted...
Man accused of planning assault to force woman into prostitution
Waco firefighters rescued a dog who fell down a sewer hole covered by brush Saturday.
Waco: Firefighters rescue dog who fell into hidden manhole
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Tempers flare as Trump supporters rally in Washington
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps (West Police Department)
Car catches fire near CEFCO Convenience Store gas pumps