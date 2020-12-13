Advertisement

Rocket motor fails to ignite on Virgin Galactic test flight

This photo provided by Virgin Galactic, Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity, attached to...
This photo provided by Virgin Galactic, Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity, attached to mothership, VMS Eve, takes off on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico. Saturday morning’s test flight marks the third space flight overall for Virgin Galactic as the company looks to begin commercial flights next year. (Virgin Galactic via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and PAUL DAVENPORT
Published: Dec. 12, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Virgin Galactic test flight Saturday ended prematurely as the spacecraft’s rocket motor failed to ignite and it then glided down safely to its landing site in southern New Mexico.

The spacecraft’s engine is supposed to ignite moments after the craft is released from a special carrier jet, sending the craft into a near-vertical climb towards the edge of space.

Virgin Galactic said the rocket motor’s ignition sequence “did not complete” but that the spacecraft and two crew members were “in great shape.”

It was to be the first rocket powered flight to space from Virgin Galactic’s new headquarters at Spaceport America.

