Rocket motor fails to ignite on Virgin Galactic test flight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Virgin Galactic test flight Saturday ended prematurely as the spacecraft’s rocket motor failed to ignite and it then glided down safely to its landing site in southern New Mexico.

The spacecraft’s engine is supposed to ignite moments after the craft is released from a special carrier jet, sending the craft into a near-vertical climb towards the edge of space.

Virgin Galactic said the rocket motor’s ignition sequence “did not complete” but that the spacecraft and two crew members were “in great shape.”

It was to be the first rocket powered flight to space from Virgin Galactic’s new headquarters at Spaceport America.

