Soggy Weather To Start with a WIND ADVISORY This Afternoon

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A cold front will bring scattered showers Sunday morning and midday, with the rain mostly east of I-35 during the afternoon.  Behind the front winds will increase quite a bit, and this will cause a WIND ADVISORY to go into effect at 3pm and last through 9pm.  It includes counties along and west of I-35, along with Milam and Falls counties.  Wind gusts will be between 40-50mph during that time so be careful if out on the highways and watch for high-profile vehicles.

Skies clear up going into Monday with the northerly winds backing off too.  However, wind speeds will still be around 10-15mph at sunrise, which means Wind Chills will be a factor.  With morning lows in the low 30′s for most, Wind Chills will be in the mid 20′s.  Highs aren’t gonna be very warm either as we’ll only hit the mid 50′s Monday afternoon.  Another front moves in on Tuesday, but comes through dry.  The only thing it does is keep our highs cool in the 50′s for most of the week.  However, another system arrives next weekend which will bring spotty rain to our area while also warming us up back into the 60′s.

