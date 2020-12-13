Advertisement

Two dead, two children seriously injured in head-on crash

The crash happened Saturday evening east of Huntsville.
Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(Associated Press)
By Michael Oder
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are dead and three others, including two young children, were seriously injured in a head-on crash Saturday evening near Huntsville.

The crash happened after 6:00 p.m. Saturday on Highway 190 near FM 2296, according to the Department of Public Safety. A Nissan SUV heading east on Highway 190 was passing another vehicle when it collided with a Chevy Suburban heading west. The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front passenger of the Suburban was also killed in the crash. The driver of the Suburban was taken to a nearby hospital, and two children under the age of ten in the Suburban were taken by medical helicopter to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Conditions were not known on Sunday, but officials said their injuries were serious.

Investigators said the Nissan was legally allowed to pass on that section of Highway 190. Charges won’t be filed because the driver that caused the accident was killed, according to DPS.

