Welcome home: US Navy DC2 Billy Masten surprises family

Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Navy DC2 Billy Masten surprised his parents and family at the Lacy Lakeview Cracker Barrel.

Masten is an Axtell High School Graduate stationed in San Diego, CA.

He had missed spending Christmas with his family for the past 7 years, so when the opportunity presented itself, he went big.

Masten crafted a plan two weeks prior to his arrival with the support of the team at the Cracker Barrel.

Parents, Lowell and Esther Allison, were surprised their drink order was delivered by their son.

Billy said he just wants enjoy time with friends and family on his leave.

As far as looking forward to something, he mentioned a trip to Whataburger may be on the list.

He returns to San Diego shortly after the New Year.

