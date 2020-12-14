A Few Fronts Expected This Week

The rain and windy weather from Sunday’s front is long gone, but the chilly air is settling in place today and will be reinforced by another cold front on Tuesday! Overnight clouds broke west of I-35 where temperatures this morning are starting out in the upper 20s and low 30s. Near and east of I-35, where clouds haven’t broken just yet, temperatures are warmer in the mid-to-upper 30s with breezy winds gusting to near 20 MPH. The winds subside and the clear will break this morning but sunshine won’t give us much of a boost to our temperatures. Temperatures today will warm from the 30s into the mid 40s by lunch time with late-day temperatures reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Another cold front swings through the area Tuesday. Clouds are expected to move in overnight in advance of Tuesday’s front so we’ll start out with temperatures in the mid 30s Tuesday morning. Clouds will be most likely near and east of I-35 where late-day temperatures may only warm into the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s. Clouds are expected west of I-35 most of the day too, but some warm air may be able to move in from the Hill Country before the front arrives boosting temperatures into the mid-to-upper 50s. Sunday’s front dried the atmosphere out so Tuesday’s front won’t have much moisture to work with, but a few stray afternoon and evening showers will be possible near and east of I-35. Tuesday’s rain chances are only near 20%. The chilly air behind Tuesday’s front won’t be exceptionally cold, but we’ll spend another day Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 40s with morning temperatures Thursday close to or below freezing!

