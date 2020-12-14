Baylor officials scheduled for 2-day appearance before NCAA infractions committee

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University officials are scheduled to appear virtually before the NCAA Committee on Infractions for a hearing on allegations stemming from the sexual assault scandal that engulfed Baylor’s football program in 2016, ESPN reported Monday.

The university received formal notice of allegations from the NCAA in October 2018 involving major violations including a lack of institutional control.

The school’s former head football coach, Art Briles, faces allegations of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance, ESPN reported Monday.

In October the U.S. Department of Education fined the university $461,656 for violations of the Clery Act regarding campus crime reporting between 2011 and 2016.

The violations included lack of administrative capability, failure to report accurate crime statistics in the annual safety and security report, failure to comply with timely warning issuance and policy provisions, and failure to maintain an accurate, complete daily crime log.”

The Department of Education announced in March 2017 in the aftermath of the sexual assault scandal it was opening an investigation focused on the school’s crime reporting process and would review Baylor’s annual Fire Safety and Security report, which include

A little publicized, 2014 consultant study obtained by KWTX in 2018, the Margolis Healy, Title IX Review and Clery Act Compliance Assessment, identified several Clery Act compliance issues “that require immediate attention and, in some cases, may require additional resources.”

Baylor’s Clery report showed no sexual assaults on campus in 2011, two rapes in 2012 on campus, six cases in 2013 on campus, five reported rapes on campus in 2014 and 23 rapes in 2015, an increase of 360 percent.

Dr. David Garland, who succeeded Starr as interim president, in a letter to faculty in June 2016, said the school acknowledged and took responsibility for its failures and had already taken steps to ensure the school was in compliance Title IX, the Clery Act, and the Violence Against Women act, which toughened provisions to hold offenders accountable and created programs to help the victims of domestic violence.

The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act or Clery Act, which was signed into law in 1990, requires campuses to share information about campus crime and efforts to improve campus safety.

On May 26, 2016, following a nine-month investigation by the Philadelphia based Pepper Hamilton law firm, Baylor regents released a 13-page findings of fact statement and a list of 105 recommendations from the law firm, and announced the firing of Briles, the reassignment of Chancellor and President Ken Starr, and the suspension of Athletic Director Ian McCaw.

Four days later, on May 30, 2016, McCaw resigned saying he needed to step down in order to help the university heal and move forward.

He is now the athletic director at Liberty University in Lynchburg. Va.

Starr resigned from his position as chancellor on June 1, and severed all ties with the university in August 2016.

In August 2018 Briles accepted a job as the head coach of the Guelfi Firenze American Football team based in Florence, Italy and a year later he accepted a job as head football coach and athletic director at Mount Vernon High School, a position from which he resigned on Monday after two seasons.

