Advertisement

Belton: Arts & Crafts fair draws dozens

Some Central Texas small businesses were able to make a final profit before the end of the year...
Some Central Texas small businesses were able to make a final profit before the end of the year at the Bell County Expo Center as part of ‘A Sami Show’ arts and crafts fair Sunday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Some Central Texas small businesses were able to make a final profit before the end of the year at the Bell County Expo Center as part of ‘A Sami Show’ arts and crafts fair Sunday.

The market had dozens of local vendors selling hand-crafted items such as clothing, decorations, jewelry and other items.

Organizers like Jennifer Dwyer say after having to cancel a majority of the their markets this year due to COVID, they’re proud to give these local vendors a chance at making a profit this Christmas.

“A lot of those vendors have suffered and aren’t able to pay their bills or get groceries, just like the rest of the country, all of these small businesses have been affected by this,” she said.

“We’re happy to be here.”

Organizers add with social distancing protocols, they’re hopeful to get the market going again in January.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Richardson and has been charged for three counts of Murder.
Suspect charged with murder after police find three dead inside home
Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman who is believed to be in grave danger.
AMBER ALERT DISCONTINUED for missing girl believed to be in immediate danger
McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gabino Olivarez Friday on a charge of attempted...
Man accused of planning assault to force woman into prostitution
FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications
A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Man killed in freak accident inside Texas car wash

Latest News

Waco ISD held another COVID-19 testing drive-thru on Sunday afternoon.
Waco ISD holds more COVID-19 testing
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead, two children seriously injured in head-on crash
According to fire officials, it happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at 971 Forney Rd., and...
Golinda man has died in a house fire overnight
U.S. Navy DC2 Billy Masten surprised his parents and family at the Lacy Lakeview Cracker Barrel.
Welcome home: US Navy DC2 Billy Masten surprises family