Belton: Arts & Crafts fair draws dozens

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Some Central Texas small businesses were able to make a final profit before the end of the year at the Bell County Expo Center as part of ‘A Sami Show’ arts and crafts fair Sunday.

The market had dozens of local vendors selling hand-crafted items such as clothing, decorations, jewelry and other items.

Organizers like Jennifer Dwyer say after having to cancel a majority of the their markets this year due to COVID, they’re proud to give these local vendors a chance at making a profit this Christmas.

“A lot of those vendors have suffered and aren’t able to pay their bills or get groceries, just like the rest of the country, all of these small businesses have been affected by this,” she said.

“We’re happy to be here.”

Organizers add with social distancing protocols, they’re hopeful to get the market going again in January.

