Bonds total $2.25M for Central Texas man charged in deaths of wife, two young children

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Bonds total $2.25 million for a Copperas Cove man who’s charged in the weekend deaths of his wife and two young children.

Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.

Copperas Cove police found the woman and children dead after responding to a request at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street.

They also found Richardson in the home and he was taken in for questioning.

Richardson was charged on Sunday.

The older of the two children was a Pre-K student at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, the Copperas Cove ISD confirmed Monday.

Our hearts are broken with this tragedy, especially at this time of the year, CCISD Director of Behavioral Support Rhonda Burnell said in a statement.

“We are providing additional counseling services and resources to both students and staff to assist them in dealing with this loss. We will continue to assess the needs of the students and provide developmentally appropriate support and services. Parents may contact the school if they would like their children to receive counseling services.”

