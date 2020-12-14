Central Texas county courthouse closed because of COVID-19

FRANKLIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Robertson County courthouse is closed because of COVID-19.

The courthouse was closed effective at 8 a.m. Monday and will remain closed until further notice.

Robertson County Judge Charles Ellison issued the closure order early Monday morning.

The county’s most recent report showed a total of 702 confirmed cases, 517 recoveries and seven deaths from the virus

State data showed nine deaths.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.