Central Texas county courthouse closed because of COVID-19

(KBTX)
By Staff
Dec. 14, 2020
FRANKLIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Robertson County courthouse is closed because of COVID-19.

The courthouse was closed effective at 8 a.m. Monday and will remain closed until further notice.

Robertson County Judge Charles Ellison issued the closure order early Monday morning.

The county’s most recent report showed a total of 702 confirmed cases, 517 recoveries and seven deaths from the virus

State data showed nine deaths.

