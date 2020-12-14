Central Texas county courthouse closed because of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Robertson County courthouse is closed because of COVID-19.
The courthouse was closed effective at 8 a.m. Monday and will remain closed until further notice.
Robertson County Judge Charles Ellison issued the closure order early Monday morning.
The county’s most recent report showed a total of 702 confirmed cases, 517 recoveries and seven deaths from the virus
State data showed nine deaths.
